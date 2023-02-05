Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $70.66, but opened at $66.02. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions shares last traded at $68.96, with a volume of 565,416 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTSH. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.5 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

