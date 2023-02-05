Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.32, but opened at $13.06. Ford Motor shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 27,643,705 shares changing hands.
The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.39%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.
Ford Motor Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 61,750 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 413.6% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 52,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.
Ford Motor Trading Down 7.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52.
About Ford Motor
Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.
Featured Stories
