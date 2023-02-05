Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $72.65, but opened at $64.10. Minerals Technologies shares last traded at $63.04, with a volume of 13,779 shares.

The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.52). Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTX. Seaport Res Ptn cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sidoti cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,050,023.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,050,023.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at $942,110.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 389.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.78.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.