Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $91.89, but opened at $100.32. Hub Group shares last traded at $95.08, with a volume of 26,832 shares.
The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBG. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.
Hub Group Stock Up 6.1 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
