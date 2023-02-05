Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $781.97 and last traded at $772.71, with a volume of 71545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $751.20.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $23.72 earnings per share.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $851.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.65.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,438. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $734.36 and its 200-day moving average is $697.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

