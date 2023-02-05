Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $81.39, but opened at $84.65. Gilead Sciences shares last traded at $85.72, with a volume of 866,678 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.26. The company has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

