Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $62.14, but opened at $64.96. Boyd Gaming shares last traded at $65.51, with a volume of 81,925 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.98% and a net margin of 17.98%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $3,794,212.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,305,556.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $3,794,212.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,305,556.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,286 shares of company stock worth $28,766,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 7.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.