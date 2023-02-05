Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after BTIG Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $128.91, but opened at $97.74. Bill.com shares last traded at $102.83, with a volume of 3,516,417 shares.

BILL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bill.com news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bill.com Trading Down 26.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.93.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

