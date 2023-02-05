Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 53890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,199.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 580.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 21,068 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

