SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.89, but opened at $18.70. SkyWest shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 99,367 shares.

The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.01). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $681.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on SkyWest to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

SkyWest Stock Down 15.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in SkyWest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $937.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.