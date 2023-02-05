Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $38.64, but opened at $40.71. Adtalem Global Education shares last traded at $42.16, with a volume of 3,582 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $363.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

In other news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,281.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,581,000 after buying an additional 115,954 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,968,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after buying an additional 845,743 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 15.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after acquiring an additional 100,977 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

