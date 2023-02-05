United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.23, but opened at $29.87. United States Steel shares last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 1,792,721 shares traded.
The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS.
United States Steel Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 2.23%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of United States Steel
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 13.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,771,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,547 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in United States Steel by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,495,000 after buying an additional 1,229,322 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,942,000 after buying an additional 2,006,222 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,950,000 after buying an additional 530,212 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,641,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,870,000 after buying an additional 86,576 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United States Steel Stock Up 2.8 %
The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61.
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Steel (X)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.