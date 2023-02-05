United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.23, but opened at $29.87. United States Steel shares last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 1,792,721 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

A number of brokerages recently commented on X. Bank of America started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 13.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,771,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,547 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in United States Steel by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,495,000 after buying an additional 1,229,322 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,942,000 after buying an additional 2,006,222 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,950,000 after buying an additional 530,212 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,641,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,870,000 after buying an additional 86,576 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.