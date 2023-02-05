Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives $122.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Barclays started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818 over the last 90 days. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Garmin Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Garmin by 42.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,309 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Garmin by 213.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,896,000 after buying an additional 1,702,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Garmin by 20.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,526,000 after buying an additional 360,334 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GRMN opened at $101.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.49. Garmin has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $129.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.