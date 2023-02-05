Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Receives $27.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMGNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Universal Music Group from €29.00 ($31.52) to €29.20 ($31.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Universal Music Group to €36.00 ($39.13) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Universal Music Group to €25.50 ($27.72) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Universal Music Group from €29.00 ($31.52) to €25.00 ($27.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

UMGNF opened at $25.95 on Thursday. Universal Music Group has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

