Analysts Set Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) PT at $54.00

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2023

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRMGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,205 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average of $51.11. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

