Analysts Set Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) PT at $54.00

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
Several research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,205 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average of $51.11. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
