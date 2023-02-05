Analysts Set Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Target Price at $27.29

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

FNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Paragon 28 Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE FNA opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Albert Dacosta sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $8,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,145,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 24,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $488,979.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,732,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,809,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Dacosta sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $8,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,145,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 729,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,310. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 73.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 13.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

