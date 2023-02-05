Hanesbrands Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 10,436 call options on the company. This is an increase of 24% compared to the typical volume of 8,445 call options.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

