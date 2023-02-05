Skechers U.S.A. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,805 put options on the company. This is an increase of 47% compared to the typical volume of 3,259 put options.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 9.2 %

NYSE:SKX opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the sale, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,467 shares of company stock valued at $823,618. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 16.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at $904,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.