Chesapeake Energy Co. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

CHK opened at $84.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $107.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

