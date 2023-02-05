Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Fortis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fortis stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72. Fortis has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,440,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,377,000 after purchasing an additional 317,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,990,000 after buying an additional 675,957 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,555,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,729 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,903,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,330,000 after acquiring an additional 51,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Fortis by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,368,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,920,000 after acquiring an additional 690,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

