World Wrestling Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,433 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 27% compared to the average volume of 2,700 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 396.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.82. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $93.63.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.56% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WWE. Guggenheim lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

