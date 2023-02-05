Investors Purchase High Volume of loanDepot Call Options (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,155 call options on the company. This is an increase of 772% compared to the average volume of 247 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at loanDepot

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,687.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other loanDepot news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $27,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,141 shares in the company, valued at $299,687.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,482,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,467. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in loanDepot by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE LDI opened at $2.78 on Friday. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.46.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $274.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.45 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LDI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.57.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

