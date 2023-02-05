Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enbridge Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ENB. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.53.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$54.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14. Enbridge has a one year low of C$48.88 and a one year high of C$59.69.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$11.57 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.48%.

In other news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total transaction of C$241,892.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,131,821.57. In other Enbridge news, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total transaction of C$583,565.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 988,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,185,472.80. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 4,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.71, for a total value of C$241,892.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,131,821.57.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

