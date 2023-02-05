Enbridge Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 123.70%.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Enbridge by 321.4% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 43,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

