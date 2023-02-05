AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for AltaGas in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share.
ALA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CSFB upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.04.
AltaGas Price Performance
Insider Transactions at AltaGas
In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total transaction of C$1,214,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,387 shares in the company, valued at C$7,227,993.63. In other news, Director David Wallace Cornhill acquired 2,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.37 per share, with a total value of C$46,748.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,430,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,441,812.90. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total transaction of C$1,214,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,387 shares in the company, valued at C$7,227,993.63.
AltaGas Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 155.96%.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
See Also
