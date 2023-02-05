AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for AltaGas in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share.

Get AltaGas alerts:

ALA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CSFB upgraded shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.04.

AltaGas Price Performance

Insider Transactions at AltaGas

Shares of ALA opened at C$24.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.01. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$22.05 and a twelve month high of C$31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total transaction of C$1,214,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,387 shares in the company, valued at C$7,227,993.63. In other news, Director David Wallace Cornhill acquired 2,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.37 per share, with a total value of C$46,748.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,430,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,441,812.90. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total transaction of C$1,214,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,387 shares in the company, valued at C$7,227,993.63.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 155.96%.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.