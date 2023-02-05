B. Riley Comments on Lithium Americas Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Lithium Americas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Key now expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 2.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

LAC opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

