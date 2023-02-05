B. Riley Comments on Lithium Americas Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Lithium Americas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Key now expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.
Lithium Americas Trading Down 2.6 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.