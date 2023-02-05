Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 3,278 put options on the company. This is an increase of 48% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,218 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $353,981.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575,091. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at $12,575,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,192. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ opened at $72.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average is $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

