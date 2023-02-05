Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Utilities Limited’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Utilities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CU. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.50.

Shares of CU stock opened at C$36.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.79. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$33.24 and a 1 year high of C$41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

