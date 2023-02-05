Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hydro One Limited’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hydro One in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hydro One to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.89.

H stock opened at C$35.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.40. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$30.52 and a 12 month high of C$38.27.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.03 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

