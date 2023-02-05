Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TC Energy Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.80 billion for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TRP. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.03.

TRP opened at C$56.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.43. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$52.12 and a 12-month high of C$74.44. The firm has a market cap of C$56.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.85%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$326,703.65. In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$326,703.65. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,781.01.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

