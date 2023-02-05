Insider Selling: Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) Insider Sells £68,400 in Stock

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Rating) insider Andrew David Meehan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.82), for a total value of £68,400 ($84,475.73).

Ramsdens Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Ramsdens stock opened at GBX 239 ($2.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.08, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 207.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 196.32. Ramsdens Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 140 ($1.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 242 ($2.99). The company has a market capitalization of £75.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,414.29.

Ramsdens Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Ramsdens’s previous dividend of $2.70. Ramsdens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

Ramsdens Company Profile

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchase of Precious Metals, and Jewellery Retail. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

