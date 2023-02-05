DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Insider Sells £148,046.40 in Stock

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) insider Adrian Marsh sold 41,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.45), for a total transaction of £148,046.40 ($182,841.05).

Shares of SMDS opened at GBX 368.50 ($4.55) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,364.81. DS Smith Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 238.10 ($2.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 387.70 ($4.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 332.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 298.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMDS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.13) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DS Smith from GBX 388 ($4.79) to GBX 350 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

