Xylem (XYL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Xylem to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xylem Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. Xylem has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Xylem by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Xylem by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.