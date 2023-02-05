Xylem (XYL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Xylem to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Xylem Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Xylem stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. Xylem has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Xylem Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Xylem by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Xylem by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xylem (XYL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.