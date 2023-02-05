Werner Enterprises (WERN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $827.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. On average, analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.55. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on WERN. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.14.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Further Reading

