SelectQuote (SLQT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $162.48 million for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 37.65%.
SelectQuote Stock Performance
SLQT opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 102.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in SelectQuote by 68.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 84.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.
About SelectQuote
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
