Weatherford International (WFRD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Weatherford International Trading Up 1.3 %
WFRD opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.96. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.
Institutional Trading of Weatherford International
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Weatherford International by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Weatherford International
Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weatherford International (WFRD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.