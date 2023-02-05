Weatherford International (WFRD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weatherford International Trading Up 1.3 %

WFRD opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.96. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Weatherford International by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Weatherford International

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFRD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.

