V.F. (VFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect V.F. to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. V.F. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $64.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Williams Trading lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,023,000 after acquiring an additional 386,948 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 38.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,706,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,890,000 after acquiring an additional 756,275 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,008 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

