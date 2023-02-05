USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of USNA opened at $60.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.78. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $94.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USNA shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $79,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,457.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 442.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

