Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

NYSE SPR opened at $34.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.66. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Featured Articles

