Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance
NYSE SPR opened at $34.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.66. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.