Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($40.22) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($19.57) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.72) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($63.04) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($53.26) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Trading Up 0.5 %

HFG opened at €23.61 ($25.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.61. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €19.94 ($21.67) and a fifty-two week high of €74.64 ($81.13). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.