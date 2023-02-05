American Lithium (CVE:LI) Price Target Raised to C$8.40

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$8.25 to C$8.40 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of American Lithium in a research note on Monday, December 5th.
American Lithium Trading Down 1.1 %
American Lithium stock opened at C$4.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$970.13 million and a P/E ratio of -37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 10.41. American Lithium has a 52 week low of C$1.56 and a 52 week high of C$4.90.
American Lithium Company Profile
American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
