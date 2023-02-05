KeyCorp Weighs in on Ventas, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ventas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share.

VTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $52.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93. Ventas has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of -478.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Stories

