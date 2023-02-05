FY2022 Earnings Estimate for TVA Group (TSE:TVA) Issued By National Bank Financial

TVA Group (TSE:TVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for TVA Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12.
TVA Group has a 1-year low of C$2.16 and a 1-year high of C$4.93.
TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.
