Brokers Offer Predictions for SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.
SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 million for the quarter.
SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
