Analysts Set Expectations for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year. Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:HEPA opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.71. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hepion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEPA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 27,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.