Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pro Reit’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PRV)

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pro Reit in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pro Reit’s FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Pro Reit Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.