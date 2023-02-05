Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Nine Energy Service in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Nine Energy Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $167.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.20 million.

Nine Energy Service Trading Down 5.5 %

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nine Energy Service in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

NYSE:NINE opened at $12.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. Nine Energy Service has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $413.59 million, a P/E ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 3.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Nine Energy Service during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the third quarter worth $97,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nine Energy Service

In other news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $3,702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,449,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,561,733.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 669,447 shares of company stock worth $7,850,032 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nine Energy Service, Inc engages in the completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across all North American basins and abroad. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.