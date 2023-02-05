ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ChromaDex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ChromaDex’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 90.73%.

ChromaDex Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDXC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on ChromaDex from $2.40 to $2.10 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Shares of CDXC opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in ChromaDex by 1,694.2% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 75,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 71,157 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ChromaDex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,231,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 48,853 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

