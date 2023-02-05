Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fiera Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FSZ. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$9.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$8.17 and a 12 month high of C$10.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.97. The company has a market cap of C$964.82 million and a PE ratio of 17.09.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$160.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$157.40 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.36%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

