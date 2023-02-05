FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Hunt now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aena S.M.E.’s FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANYYY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €133.00 ($144.57) to €148.00 ($160.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aena S.M.E. from €131.00 ($142.39) to €119.00 ($129.35) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. Aena S.M.E. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

